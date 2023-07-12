75-year-old delivery driver dies after industrial metal fell on him, coroner says

FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.
FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A 75-year-old man was killed in what appeared to be a freak accident at an industrial plant in Kentucky Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, Edwin Hamilton was making a delivery to the plant when a piece of industrial metal fell on him when he was outside his vehicle, killing him.

His body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Airport and Red Way
Red Way announces BOGO sale for a limited time
Storm rips off the roof of the elementary school in Plainview, NE
Storms cause damage in Northeast Nebraska
Lincoln Police block off 33rd Street between M and L Streets after a large tree branch came...
Severe weather storms through Lincoln during the morning rush hour
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Geneva bank robbed, suspect still at large
Joesef D. Barraza and Rachel B. Pageler
Lincoln murder case stalls as defendants await federal sentencing

Latest News

Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is a new mom.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka becomes mother for first time, welcomes baby girl
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman should be eligible for death penalty, prosecutor argues
FILE - The new Anchor Plaza and Taproom stands behind the center-field scoreboard at AT&T Park...
Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years
A South Carolina mom said her 6-year-old son is a hero after his brave action saved his...
‘Superhero for a big brother’: 2-year-old saved from drowning by his 6-year-old brother