Authorities release photos of suspect in Geneva bank robbery

GENEVA, Neb. (KSNB) - Authorities are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday in Geneva.

An emergency text was dispatched around 3 p.m. Tuesday, alerting residents that the Heartland Bank in Geneva had been robbed, and the suspect was still at large.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Department described the suspect as a white male with a stocky build, about 5′8″ tall, partial round chin with a beard and mustache. The suspect was wearing a black shirt, glasses and a tan/orange ball cap.

The sheriff’s office said the man walked into Heartland Bank and presented a note to the teller asking for money and said, “this is for real give me your money.”

The suspect took off with a significant amount of cash in a black or dark blue SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Traverse, and was last seen at 8th and G streets in Geneva heading westbound on G Street.

The robbery is under investigation by the FBI and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s department.

If anyone has information of the identity of the suspect, you’re asked to contact the FBI, Fillmore County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol or your local law enforcement agency immediately.

Nebraska Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-422-1494.

