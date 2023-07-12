Larson to compete in 2024 Olympics

“I feel like there’s more in the tank," says Jordan Larson who hopes to play in her fourth Olympics.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jordan Larson helped USA Volleyball win its first Olympic gold medal in 2021. She wants to experience that feeling again in 2024. Larson plans to play in the Summer Games in Paris, which will mark her fourth Olympics.

“I still feel very good physically and mentally,” Larson said. “Everybody that I talk to that is retired has said ‘If you can still do it, do it.’ I still feel like I can add value.”

Larson has continued her volleyball career overseas and is currently with Team USA at the Volleyball Nations League in Texas. Larson is one of the sport’s icons as a 3-time Olympic medalist and MVP of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. She’s won seven additional gold medals between competitions at the World Championships, FIVB Nations League, and World Grand Prix.

“I feel like there’s more in the tank,” Larson said. “I think I can share more, even if its not physicality-wise (like) mindset and understanding how to live overseas... whatever this team needs.”

Larson, a native of Hooper, Nebraska, is a member of the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame. She joined the Cornhuskers’ full-time coaching staff last month. Larson said she has John Cook’s full support to continue her playing career while also coaching.

