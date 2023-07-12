Multi-million-dollar Nebraska nursing scholarship fund

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a need for health care workers across the United States, a problem only exacerbated by the pandemic and our state is no exception. The Nebraska Center for Nursing is expecting by 2025 that a shortage for nurses will increase by nearly 5,000 workers.

To curb that DHHS is hoping a multi-million-dollar scholarship fund will prevent that lack of workers. Almost 3,000 fewer nurses are working in Nebraska then compared to the 2018-2019 years. Around 30% of the nurses that have left have only been in the field between two to five years according to the Nebraska Health Care Workforce Collaborative, but many people in the medical field are hoping for a change.

Graduating college can be one of the most exciting moments in a person’s life, but paying for it, can be a barrier to access.

“During school most of the time I was just studying and didn’t have time to work,” said Oscar Garcia, DHHS scholarship recipient.

Paying for college prevents a lot of people from even going and that’s especially true when it comes to costly training like medical school.

The Nebraska department of health and human services has received nearly $5 million in scholarships to help people wanting to become nurses.

“This was really designed as a way to get additional nurses in the workforce to get more people working in Nebraska in our nursing fields,” says Caryn Vincent the organizational advancement officer at DHHS.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and there’s still $4 million dollars to be distributed for the upcoming school year.

Scholarship recipients have to work in state for at least two years.

Margaret Woeppel, a RN and vice president of workforce at the Nebraska Hospital Association says offering this money for students could change rural healthcare in Nebraska.

“Honestly, need nurses throughout the state but it is very emphasized in our rural areas,” says Woeppel. “Our rural areas, there are counties in within Nebraska that don’t have any registered nurses. Anything we can do to bring nurses to the bedside in our rural communities and keep them there really benefits the population of the state.”

Applicants must be a Nebraska resident attending a Nebraska school and enrolled in an LPN, ADN or accelerated BSN program.

Applications are open and close at the end of the month.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.