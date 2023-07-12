Nebraska Tennis adds transfer Nikolay Sysoev

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s tennis team continues to build its roster with the addition of New Mexico transfer Nikolay Sysoev for the 2023-24 season.

The incoming sophomore was born in Moscow, Russia but calls Sarasota, Fla., home. Sysoev completed his rookie season with the Lobos, tallying seven singles wins and claiming a team conference championship.

Sysoev’s parents both played tennis with his dad, Andrey, reaching a top 15 ATP singles ranking, and his mom, Eakterina, reaching top 170 in WTA singles rankings.

Sysoev plans to major in Business.

