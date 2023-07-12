Norfolk Public Schools close to implementing new transgender athlete policy

NORFOLK, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Transgender athletes at Norfolk Public Schools could be required to compete as their sex at birth, not their gender identity, following a decision Monday night.

On Monday a motion to change policy 5301 drew multiple speakers to the Board of Education’s meeting. The policy change would restrict participation of NPS athletes, from 6th to 12th grade, to their biological sex at birth. Speakers on both sides took to the podium for around one hour pleading their case, some in favor of the motion, others opposed. Those in agreement argued that allowing transgendered athletes would ruin the competitiveness of female sports, saying it would make sporting events unfair to cisgender female athletes.

“We’ve always had a female category and a male category,” Kay Francavilla said. “Male and females are just born with separate biological (differences), we have different muscles, it’s not fair to the women to make them compete against the men. It simply is not fair.”

Those against the motion argued it was discriminatory, saying it was unfair to force athletes to compete under a gender identity they did not align with. They also stated the policy change could negatively impact a group already facing mental struggles.

“What I’m hearing today about erecting a policy that is going to make children that are in such dire need for acceptance feel terrible and feel alienated, and it saddens me,” Sara Armbruster said. “I am 100% against the idea of creating a policy for no reason except to make young children feel terrible.”

Among the opposition was former NPS Principal Derek Ippensen. Ippensen said the motion was unnecessary as the Nebraska Schools Activity Association already had a system in place. This system, according to Ippensen, was extensive, requiring approval by the NSAA gender eligibility committee, which requires written statements from doctors, parents, and the student, documentation of other individuals confirming the student’s gender identity, and documentation of gender-affirming medical care.

“The proposed policy change unnecessarily prohibits a student from even beginning this process and it does so because a small group of patriots are more concerned with their feelings than the health and well-being of Norfolk students,” Ippensen said. “For the Norfolk Board of Education to go further than the NSAA is specifically an action of targeting Panther students.”

Later in the meeting, board member Beth Shashikant made a motion to postpone implementing any transgender policy until they had more clarifying information.

“I feel like this policy has been rushed through on a political basis, not on an information or data-based basis,” Shashikant said. “It’s already addressed on a case-by-case basis, so why do we need a blanket policy that is going to exclude a group of students? It’s going to put a target on their backs and frankly, it’s not really necessary.”

Shashikant’s motion did not receive a second, resulting in its failure. A second motion was proposed by board member Teri Bauer to approve the policy change on the first reading. Board members in favor of the motion discussed why they felt this rule needed to be implemented.

“My heart goes out to every child, anybody knows that,” board member Lindsay Dixon said, “but also protecting the girls. I’ve talked to the students...because that’s who we need to listen to is the students. ‘How do you feel?’ Students don’t want that, I talked to both sides.”

“I understand that somebody didn’t choose this lifestyle,” board president Sandy Wolfe said. “But I do think that we’re in a very conservative community and I’m here to represent some of those neighbors that I have and some of the people. It’s very difficult for me to know what to do, I’ll just be honest.”

This motion passed in a 5-1 decision with members Teri Bauer, Cindy Booth, Brenda Carhart, Lindsay Dixon, and Sandy Wolfe voting in favor. Beth Shashikant was the lone vote in opposition. The ruling isn’t set in stone yet, as the motion must also be approved on second reading at a later meeting.

The Board of Education said there are no transgender students currently participating in any sports at Norfolk Public Schools.

