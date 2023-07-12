Plane crashes into field northwest of Boelus Tuesday night

BOELUS, Neb. (KSNB) - The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation into a plane crash Tuesday night in Howard County.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a single-engine Cirrus SR22 crashed in a field northwest of Boelus around 10:40 p.m. The pilot was the only person on board.

According to an FAA crash report, a parachute was deployed in flight and the plane suffered substantial damage.

It’s unknown at this time the cause of the crash or the type of injuries to the pilot.

According to FAA records, the plane is registered to Thomas Werner of Grand Island. It’s unknown if he was the person flying the plane.

Grand Island Regional Hospital confirmed Werner was a patient at the hospital and has since been dismissed.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.