Reimer, Piper, & Sims to represent Huskers at Big Ten Media Days

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Matt Rhule will be making his first appearance at Big Ten Media Days later this month. So will three of Rhule’s players. Luke Reimer, Ethan Piper, and Jeff Sims will accompany their head coach in Indianapolis at the conference’s annual kick-off event.

Piper is a junior offensive lineman, while Reimer is entering his senior year at linebacker. Sims is the Huskers’ presumed starting quarterback for the 2023 season. He’s a Georgia Tech transfer, who has three seasons of college experience.

Big Ten Media Days are scheduled for July 26 & 27. The Huskers’ appearance is slated for Thursday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Airport and Red Way
Red Way announces BOGO sale for a limited time
Lincoln Police block off 33rd Street between M and L Streets after a large tree branch came...
Severe weather storms through Lincoln during the morning rush hour
Storm rips off the roof of the elementary school in Plainview, NE
Storms cause damage in Northeast Nebraska
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Geneva bank robbed, suspect still at large
Suspect in the robbery at Heartland Bank in Geneva on Tuesday along with a vehicle used to flee.
Authorities release photos of suspect in Geneva bank robbery

Latest News

Jace Kaminska delivers a pitch during Nebraska's 12-1 win over Illinois State.
Bolt seeks improved pitching depth
Huskers host youth basketball camp
Huskers seek improved pitching depth
Reimer, Piper, & Sims to represent Nebraska at Big Ten Media Days