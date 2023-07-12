Reimer, Piper, & Sims to represent Huskers at Big Ten Media Days

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Matt Rhule will be making his first appearance at Big Ten Media Days later this month. So will three of Rhule’s players. Luke Reimer, Ethan Piper, and Jeff Sims will accompany their head coach in Indianapolis at the conference’s annual kick-off event.

Piper is a junior offensive lineman, while Reimer is entering his senior year at linebacker. Sims is the Huskers’ presumed starting quarterback for the 2023 season. He’s a Georgia Tech transfer, who has three seasons of college experience.

Big Ten Media Days are scheduled for July 26 & 27. The Huskers’ appearance is slated for Thursday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.