RTC inmate serving sentence for manslaughter dies in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 50-year-old inmate died Tuesday after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln (RTC), according to the Department of Correctional Services.

Kak Thoan was taken to a Lincoln hospital by emergency medical services where he was pronounced dead. He was serving a 55 to 60 year sentence for the 2015 manslaughter of Timothy Rasmussen in Douglas County.

The Nebraska State Patrol will be conducting the investigation into Thoan’s passing.

