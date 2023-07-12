RTC inmate serving sentence for manslaughter dies in custody

Kak Thoan
Kak Thoan(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 50-year-old inmate died Tuesday after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln (RTC), according to the Department of Correctional Services.

Kak Thoan was taken to a Lincoln hospital by emergency medical services where he was pronounced dead. He was serving a 55 to 60 year sentence for the 2015 manslaughter of Timothy Rasmussen in Douglas County.

The Nebraska State Patrol will be conducting the investigation into Thoan’s passing.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Airport and Red Way
Red Way announces BOGO sale for a limited time
Storm rips off the roof of the elementary school in Plainview, NE
Storms cause damage in Northeast Nebraska
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Geneva bank robbed, suspect still at large
Lincoln Police block off 33rd Street between M and L Streets after a large tree branch came...
Severe weather storms through Lincoln during the morning rush hour
Joesef D. Barraza and Rachel B. Pageler
Lincoln murder case stalls as defendants await federal sentencing

Latest News

Nearly $10K stolen from Best Buy in Grand Island; four men arrested in Omaha
There are about a dozen projects in the works in the downtown and Lincoln Haymarket area this...
Bustling construction season shapes downtown Lincoln skyline
A burn hole was left behind by a firework thrown through the open window of a vehicle as the...
Suspects who threw firework into occupied vehicle may be linked to other Lincoln burglaries and robberies
Suspect in the robbery at Heartland Bank in Geneva on Tuesday along with a vehicle used to flee.
Authorities release photos of suspect in Geneva bank robbery