Scattered thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Brad's Wednesday First Look Forecast 12 Jul 2023 04 52 36AM
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A few severe thunderstorms will be possible in eastern Nebraska through mid morning. Warm and muggy conditions will continue over the next three days with more chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms across Nebraska.

Slight risk of severe weather in eastern Nebraska for Wednesday. Main threat will be wind gusts between 60 to 70 mph.

Scattered severe thunderstorms possible this morning
Scattered severe thunderstorms possible this morning(KOLN)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning and perhaps continuing into early afternoon. Warm and humid conditions will continue as well. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90 degrees. South-southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Warm temperatures will continue Wednesday.
Warm temperatures will continue Wednesday.(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Airport and Red Way
Red Way announces BOGO sale for a limited time
Storm rips off the roof of the elementary school in Plainview, NE
Storms cause damage in Northeast Nebraska
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Geneva bank robbed, suspect still at large
A group of archeologists began shedding light on a dark period of American, and Nebraskan,...
Archeologists begin search for children’s remains at Genoa boarding school
Scattered severe thunderstorms from late this afternoon and continuing into the overnight hours.
Typical July temperatures with thunderstorms possible late Tuesday

Latest News

Brad's Wednesday First Look Forecast 12 Jul 2023 04 52 36AM
Wednesday High Temperatures
Remaining warm with more chances for storms
Tuesday Night Forecast Update
Tuesday Evening Forecast Update