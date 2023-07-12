Scattered thunderstorms possible Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A few severe thunderstorms will be possible in eastern Nebraska through mid morning. Warm and muggy conditions will continue over the next three days with more chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms across Nebraska.

Slight risk of severe weather in eastern Nebraska for Wednesday. Main threat will be wind gusts between 60 to 70 mph.

Scattered severe thunderstorms possible this morning (KOLN)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning and perhaps continuing into early afternoon. Warm and humid conditions will continue as well. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90 degrees. South-southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Warm temperatures will continue Wednesday. (KOLN)

