Severe weather storms through Lincoln during the morning rush hour
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another round of rare, morning severe thunderstorms pushed through the Capital City and surrounding areas.
Much of Lincoln and Lancaster County was in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning around 6 a.m. as a line of severe thunderstorms marched southeast.
As the pushed through between 6:30 a.m. and 7:10 a.m., strong winds brought down branches and limbs and knocked out power for thousands of LES customers.
At the height of the outages, Norris Public Power reported just under 100 customers without power around Lancaster County.
One of the areas impacted by a falling tree branch was 33rd Street between M and L Streets.
If you have any photos or videos of severe weather to submit, click here.
Peak wind gusts since midnight across Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/Qrsr8SPjQk— Brad Anderson (@BradAnderson_WX) July 12, 2023
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.