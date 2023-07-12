Severe weather storms through Lincoln during the morning rush hour

Lincoln Police Block Off 33rd Street After Tree Branch Falls on the Road
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another round of rare, morning severe thunderstorms pushed through the Capital City and surrounding areas.

Much of Lincoln and Lancaster County was in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning around 6 a.m. as a line of severe thunderstorms marched southeast.

As the pushed through between 6:30 a.m. and 7:10 a.m., strong winds brought down branches and limbs and knocked out power for thousands of LES customers.

The Lincoln Electric System Outage Map around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The Lincoln Electric System Outage Map around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.(les.com)

At the height of the outages, Norris Public Power reported just under 100 customers without power around Lancaster County.

One of the areas impacted by a falling tree branch was 33rd Street between M and L Streets.

If you have any photos or videos of severe weather to submit, click here.

A tree branch completely blocks 33rd Street, south of O Wednesday morning after severe weather...
A tree branch completely blocks 33rd Street, south of O Wednesday morning after severe weather hits the Lincoln and Lancaster County area.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

