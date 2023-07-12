Suspects who threw firework into occupied vehicle may be linked to other Lincoln burglaries and robberies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The group of people responsible for throwing a lit firework into a parked vehicle may be linked to other burglaries and robberies around Lincoln, police said.

An employee of Target, located at 48th and R Streets, told Lincoln Police he was waiting inside his vehicle to start his shift just before 4 a.m. on July 6.

The victim told investigators a black SUV pulled up and someone from inside threw a lit firework into his open window. An image from Lincoln Crime Stoppers shows the burn mark left behind after his front passenger seat caught fire.

LPD said a check of the license plate number captured by a witness determined the SUV had been stolen. It was later found abandoned.

Lincoln Police have taken burglary and robbery reports over the last several weeks which they believe may be connected with this group of suspects.

In a separate case, Lincoln Police are asking for help identifying a man who held up traffic while yelling profanities at a StarTran bus driver.

Surveillance cameras attached to the bus captured video of the man standing in the middle of the road yelling at the driver after being refused entrance. According to Lincoln Crime Stoppers, the bus driver told the man that pick-ups can only be made at designated bus stops.

LPD investigators said the man then yelled profanities at the driver for several minutes until walking away when a passing driver approached the confrontation.

Another camera with an angle toward the outside of the bus shows a man throw what appears to be a water bottle at the bus as he walks away.

Anyone with information on either case can anonymously contact Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone at (402) 475-3600.

