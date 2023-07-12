Thursday Forecast: Warm & muggy with isolated storms possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm and muggy conditions persist for our Thursday & Friday along with a few chances for rain & storms. Some storms may be strong to severe.

Thursday will bring another round of slightly lower than average temperatures and some isolated to scattered rain & storm chances. High temperatures will be primarily in the 80s across the state and it will feel a bit muggy out there. Low temperatures will be around seasonal in the 60s.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Thursday will be a mix of sun & clouds throughout the day. As for our rain & storm chances, there will be an isolated chances in the morning to early afternoon for the central and western areas. The better chance for rain & storms will develop in the afternoon and into the evening hours across the state and sink east/southeastward through the region. Thursday night and into Friday morning we will see another round of rain & storms develop in the northwest and push east/southeastward through the night. Isolated to widely scattered severe storms are possible for the bulk of the 1011 region in the afternoon and through the overnight. Damaging winds and hail are the primary storm threats. However, a few isolated tornadoes are possible in the slight risk in the west.

Isolated to widely scattered rain & storms possible Thursday morning and afternoon. Isolated to scattered rain & storms build Thursday late afternoon and into the overnight in the southeastern half of the state. (KOLN)

Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and into the late overnight hours. (KOLN)

The activity Thursday night will continue to push through the eastern half of the state through the early afternoon on Friday. A few isolated showers or storms are possible later in the evening in the west. Otherwise, majority of us will have partly to mostly cloudy skies in the morning and clouds should clear as we head into the afternoon and evening. Cloud cover and rain will help keep Friday high temperatures “cooler” in the lower to mid 80s but we will remain muggy.

A cluster of rain & storms move through the eastern half of the state in the morning through the mid afternoon hours. (KOLN)

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

We will continue to see the chance for isolated to scattered rain & storms through the weekend and into next week. High temperatures, for the most part, will remain below average in the mid to upper 80s. Hotter and drier conditions return by Wednesday of next week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

