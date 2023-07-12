Union Bank & Trust reports late-May cyberattack

If you’re a customer at UBT, one of the largest banks in Nebraska based in Lincoln, there’s a chance some of your personal information was leaked.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
The company sent out a letter to customers that a breach happened in late May, saying certain software they used was part of a nationwide hack. The letter goes on to read that no other UBT systems were affected and that no accounts were accessed, but they said that some personal information may have been compromised.

According to reports, a group of Russian cybercriminals may have exploited a flaw in the software as several other federal compannies have had the same thing happen within the last month.

It is not clear just how many customers were affected.

