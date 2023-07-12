Working to expand broadband access across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the fight to bring high-speed internet access to rural parts of the state, the Nebraska Broadband Office, the Nebraska Department of Transportation, and other agencies held a public meeting in Lincoln Tuesday night to learn more about what people need.

This comes as the federal government is sending hundreds of millions of dollars the state’s way, to beef up broadband.

About one-third of Nebraska households either have no internet access or have spotty, poor service.

Emily Haxby has now attended two meetings put on by the state’s newly-formed broadband office. She’s a farmer from rural Gage County and said the internet where she lives is unreliable at best.

“And is really dependent a lot on weather, because a lot of our Internet access is wireless signals,” Haxby said.

According to the Nebraska Information Technology Commission, 51% of the state’s farmers and ranchers use technology in their fields that relies on broadband access.

“I was trying to upload some planting data to turn in my planting dates, and it took me four hours to upload,” Haxby said.

Tuesday’s meeting is one of the last where state agencies can hear directly from those who are impacted by the lack of high-speed internet.

NDOT said the program aims to expand that internet access through the federal government’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, or BEAD, using more than $400 million in federal grant funding.

Haxby said she wants to advocate for fellow farmers and people living in rural Nebraska, and urges others to do the same.

“Make sure that you’re checking those maps, make sure that they’re accurate, and make sure your local, your municipalities are advocating for you because that’s how you’re going to get broadband to your area,” Haxby said.

The final broadband meeting will be held Wednesday night in Omaha.

After that Nebraska DOT said the next steps are to submit a five-year action plan by the end of August and its initial proposal by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.