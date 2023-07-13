3-year-old dies after being run over by tractor, deputies say

A 3-year-old child was struck and killed after falling off a trailer in Louisiana, according to deputies. (Source: WVUE)
By WVUE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLSOM, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a young child has died after falling off a tractor last week.

According to deputies in St. Tammany Parish, a 3-year-old child died after they fell off a tractor in the Folsom area on July 5.

Deputies said the tractor ran over the child while they were on the ground.

Currently, no arrests have been made as authorities said their investigation remains ongoing.

The family was not immediately identified by the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police block off 33rd Street between M and L Streets after a large tree branch came...
Severe weather storms through Lincoln during the morning rush hour
Suspect in the robbery at Heartland Bank in Geneva on Tuesday along with a vehicle used to flee.
Authorities release photos of suspect in Geneva bank robbery
Nearly $10K stolen from Best Buy in Grand Island; four men arrested in Omaha
Kak Thoan
RTC inmate serving sentence for manslaughter dies in custody
Lincoln Airport and Red Way
Red Way announces BOGO sale for a limited time

Latest News

North Star High School graduation
More than 170 LPS students graduate summer school
President Joe Biden, third from left, meets with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, right, at...
Biden proclaims NATO alliance ‘more united than ever’ as he celebrates new member Finland
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading...
Illinois surveys storm damage after tornadoes hit Chicago area