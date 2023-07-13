Bolt seeks improved pitching depth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s top two pitchers from the 2023 season were both selected in the Major League Baseball Draft. After Emmett Olson and Jace Kaminska, the Huskers struggled on the mound this spring.

“You look at the midweek games,” Bolt said, “that’s what held us back this year. It comes down to depth.”

Nebraska utilized several different pitchers for its Sunday and Tuesday games. The inconsistencies resulted in some frustrating losses. Nebraska suffered midweek setbacks against Creighton, Omaha, North Dakota State, and South Dakota State in non-conference play.

“Maybe not just draw names out of a hat, which it seems we were doing a bit,” Bolt said. The pitching frustrations resulted in a major coaching change last month. Assistant coach Jeff Christy and the Huskers had a mutual split, while Rob Childress was hired as Nebraska’s pitching coach.

The Huskers’ team ERA was 4.64 during an underwhelming 2023 campaign. Nebraska failed to reach the NCAA Regionals with an overall record of 33-23-1.

