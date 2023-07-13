Burwell woman facing charges in bait shop crash

BURWELL, Neb. (KSNB) - A Burwell woman is facing charges after a crash in May that severely damaged a bait shop.

Tammy Melling, 42, has eight counts against her. The charges are criminal mischief $5,000+, first-offense DUI, first-offense willful reckless driving, speeding, failure to use a seat belt, leaving an accident and two counts of no proof of insurance for an incident in May and one a month earlier. One charge is a felony and the others are either misdemeanors or infractions.

Garfield County Court records show Melling accused of driving a vehicle on a highway at 102 mph while under the influence and causing damage to Dad’s Calamus East bait shop resulting in loss in an amount over $5,000.

Local4 spoke with the bait shop owner days after the crash.

Owner Chris Scudder said it’s something he could hardly believe. The crash caused severe damage to the building, taking out the gas pump, a pole and destroying nearly everything inside.

A preliminary hearing for Melling is set for August 3 at 2:30 p.m. in Garfield County Court.

