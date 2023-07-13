Ear corn elevator a highlight at Camp Creek

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Camp Creek Threshers show runs July 15 and 16 this year. There are plenty of new attractions for antique farm equipment enthusiasts.

We visited with Camp Creek Threshers Vice President Kurt Schroeder about a new ear corn elevator that’s up and running. “We saw a model like this one at Classic Green in Grand Island,” Schroeder said. “Two of us looked at each other and said, we’ve got to do this. Everything is here, it’s like a moustrap of corn. It starts from the field, gets ground, and ends of for feed for cattle. The search for an elevator began in 2021. We talked to the mom of a former vice president of our group, who had one. We went to Sutherland, Iowa to get it. We were able to take wood from the corn bin, we took the head house off of their barn, and we lifted the whole elevator out of the crib.”

“This is a Meyer number 3,” Schroeder said. “There is a wagon lift, the buckets take the corn clear to the top, and then there are bins where the corn goes in. I would imagine at the time, this was an expensive piece of equipment, and you were a top notch farmer in the 1920′s if you had one.”

The Camp Creek Threshers show is important in that it preserves farm memories. There will be threshing, there will be a hay press, there will be a steam crane, and much more in operation. Be sure to check out the show on Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16. The Camp Creek Antique Machinery and Threshing Association’s 75-acre showgrounds is located east of Waverly. Buildings include a one-room schoolhouse, country church, general store, drug store, summer kitchen, craft barn, depot, horse barn, saddle shop, gas station, post office, blacksmith shop, print shop, food pavilion, and ice cream shop. A jail was added in 2020.

