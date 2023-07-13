Friday Forecast: Precipitation activity persists... paired with seasonally cool temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We will round out the work week with a seasonally cooler temperatures and the chance for some mid morning to evening rain & storms. Some may be strong to severe along the southern border.

THURSDAY EVENING: Scattered rain & storms will develop in the evening across western Nebraska and push east/southeastward through the evening hours. Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms are possible this evening across most of the 1011 region except the southeast. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats. A few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out in the west. This activity is expected to weaken into the overnight hours.

Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible across most of the state in the evening. (KOLN)

Friday brings seasonally cool weather and another round of rain & storms chances. High temperatures will be cooler than average in the upper 70s to mid 80s but it will be feeling muggy! Rain & storm chances will start up in the west and central areas by mid-morning and will push to the east. We will have scattered activity in the east through the mid-morning and into the early evening. Isolated strong to severe storms with damaging winds and hail will be possible in southern Nebraska. Otherwise, we will have decreasing chances for rain & storms and clearing skies through the remainder of the evening.

Numerous rain & storms possible in the eastern half of the state in the morning through the early evening hours. (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in areas along and south of I-80 on Friday. Damaging Winds & hail are the primary threats. (KOLN)

Mostly to partly clear skies will dominate Friday night and into Saturday morning. Low temperatures will fall to the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Saturday will be warmer and “quieter” weather wise. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with less muggy conditions. The chance for some scattered rain & storms will primarily reside to the southwest and southcentral areas in the early afternoon and evening. An isolated shower or storm is possible in the southeast in the evening but overall, for the southeast, it should be a dry day. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated to scattered rain & storm activity possible mainly in the southwestern half of the state in the afternoon to evening. (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

