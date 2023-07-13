Lincoln man sentenced for sexual assault of pre-teen girl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man arrested for sexually assaulting a teenage girl for years was sentenced to 30 to 40 years in Lancaster County District Court Wednesday.

Nicholas Degarmo, 36, pleaded no contest to one count of 1st degree sexual assault. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

As part of a plea deal, Degarmo’s charges were reduced from 1st degree sexual assault of a child.

On November 21, 2022, a woman reported that her 15-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted multiple times in the past by Degarmo. He was arrested the following day.

Court documents allege Degarmo began sexual assaulting the victim when she was just 11-years old in exchange for marijuana and alcohol.

The sexual assaults continued over the years when the victim’s mother was at work, documents state.

According to court documents, Degarmo stopped sexually assaulting the victim in October of 2020 after he told her not to tell anyone.

