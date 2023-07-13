Monument Advisors owner arrested in Missouri

WENTZVILLE, MO. (KSNB) - The owner of a Grand Island headstone company facing multiple felony charges has been arrested.

The Grand Island Police Department has received confirmation that 45-year-old Kelli Lepler was arrested on her active Hall County warrant at 3:12 p.m. Thursday in Wentzville, Missouri. Wentzville is a suburb just west of St. Louis.

Lepler is charged with 43 counts of theft by deception. Of those charges, 36 are for class 2A felonies for theft by deception of $5,000 or more; four of them are class 1 misdemeanors for theft by deception between $501-$1,499; and the last three are for class 2 misdemeanors for theft by deception of $0-$500.

The charges come after an extensive investigation by the Grand Island Police Department following complaints that people who had purchased headstones from her company Monument Advisors, and never received them.

GIPD said there will be an out of state extradition process that will have to take place prior to her return for arraignment.

Captain Jim Duering said they would like to thank the Hall County Sheriff’s Department, Wentzville MO Police Department, and other agencies that have assisted in serving this arrest warrant, as well as those victims and members of the public who chose to exhibit patience in this matter.

Local4 has reached out to the Wentzville, MO Police Department for details regarding her arrest.

