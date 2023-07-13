Summer graduation celebrates nearly 200 Lincoln high schoolers

For some students summer isn't just about having fun, it's about marking a major milestone such as graduating high school.
By Isabella Benson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For some students summer isn’t just about having fun, it’s about marking a major milestone such as graduating high school.

On Thursday, more than 170 students from Lincoln Public Schools graduated from high school. The students gathered at North Star High School in Lincoln to accept their diploma, take pictures and thank their teachers.

Summer school is another opportunity for students to obtain high school credits. Any high school student in LPS is able to register for the courses, and if there’s extra room, students from other districts can take classes as well.

In January, Lincoln Public Schools started getting their summer session organized, began looking for staff and focused on developing the curriculum. The two summer school sites were North Star High School and Lincoln High School, with students starting in the beginning of June and receiving their diploma in July.

Staff at North Star High School said they are proud of these students because going to school in the summer is not easy, especially since the session started shortly after the regular school year ended.

“These students that are graduating and finishing up with us here in July, have really put in a lot of work, our teachers have put in a lot of work so it is important that we are highlighting their work today,” Karmin Pedroza, the North Star High School principal said.

