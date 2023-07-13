Portion of two Lincoln Streets to temporarily close for Nebraska Football Road Race

2021 Nebraska Football Road Race
2021 Nebraska Football Road Race(10/11 NOW)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A portion of two Lincoln streets near Memorial Stadium will be temporarily closed Sunday for the Nebraska Football Road Race.

The two Lincoln streets that will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. include:

  • Salt Creek Roadway from Stadium Drive to North 14th Street
  • Stadium Drive from Salt Creek to T Street

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities’ recommended detour is North 10th Street to Military Road to Antelope Valley Parkway.

The Nebraska Football Road Race began after the 69-yard touchdown run of pediatric brain cancer patient Jack Hoffman in the 2013 Spring Football Game. Since then, the Road Race has helped raise awareness and funds for the rare disease with 100 percent of funds going directly to pediatric brain cancer research at the Buffett Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Since 2013, the event has helped raise more than $125,000 for pediatric brain cancer research.

According to the Husker Athletics website, the Nebraska Football Road Race consists of a one-mile fun run or a 5k race. The run will start and finish inside Memorial Stadium, with the one mile beginning at 8 a.m. and the 5k starting shortly after the conclusion of the one mile.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police block off 33rd Street between M and L Streets after a large tree branch came...
Severe weather storms through Lincoln during the morning rush hour
Suspect in the robbery at Heartland Bank in Geneva on Tuesday along with a vehicle used to flee.
Authorities release photos of suspect in Geneva bank robbery
Nearly $10K stolen from Best Buy in Grand Island; four men arrested in Omaha
Kak Thoan
RTC inmate serving sentence for manslaughter dies in custody
Lincoln Airport and Red Way
Red Way announces BOGO sale for a limited time

Latest News

The headquarters of History Nebraska (formerly called the Nebraska State Historical Society) is...
Former head of History Nebraska facing felony charge has been located, will appear in court in August
William Wright
Lincoln man pleads no contest for 2022 murders
Roca Berry Farm
Roca Berry Farm to host hiring fair on Sunday
Drought monitor as of 7/13/23
Recent rains lead to improvement in drought conditions