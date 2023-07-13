Portion of two Lincoln Streets to temporarily close for Nebraska Football Road Race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A portion of two Lincoln streets near Memorial Stadium will be temporarily closed Sunday for the Nebraska Football Road Race.

The two Lincoln streets that will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. include:

Salt Creek Roadway from Stadium Drive to North 14th Street

Stadium Drive from Salt Creek to T Street

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities’ recommended detour is North 10th Street to Military Road to Antelope Valley Parkway.

The Nebraska Football Road Race began after the 69-yard touchdown run of pediatric brain cancer patient Jack Hoffman in the 2013 Spring Football Game. Since then, the Road Race has helped raise awareness and funds for the rare disease with 100 percent of funds going directly to pediatric brain cancer research at the Buffett Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Since 2013, the event has helped raise more than $125,000 for pediatric brain cancer research.

According to the Husker Athletics website, the Nebraska Football Road Race consists of a one-mile fun run or a 5k race. The run will start and finish inside Memorial Stadium, with the one mile beginning at 8 a.m. and the 5k starting shortly after the conclusion of the one mile.

