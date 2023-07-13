Recent storms swamp tree removal crews across Lincoln.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s an unfortunately common view across Lincoln’s neighborhoods: tree limbs fallen across rooftops and sidewalks.

July is one of the busiest time of years for tree removal companies, and the crew at Blue Ox Tree Service said it’s even busier than normal.

“The past three to five years, a lot of dead or dying trees,” Eddie Lankas, crew foreman at Blue Ox, said.

Lankas said people are waiting too long to cut down their dying trees, leaving the job to harsh winds and the potential for serious damage.

“Water can get in that area and just start rotting and decay,” Lankas said. “So eventually the limbs are hollowed out. And it’s a good sign that if one of the limbs are hollow and breaking off like that, more are to follow.”

The Blue Ox crew said tree disease and insects like the Emerald Ash Borer are leading culprits in the mess, leaving hollow poles of wood where vibrant trees once stood.

Lankas said homeowners need to be proactive when it comes to trees, gauging their health and deciding when to make a call, especially if there are large branches falling to the ground.

“Once it’s passed a third of the tree is dead, then it’s pretty much creeping up on tree heaven,” Lankas said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.