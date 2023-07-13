Roca Berry Farm to host hiring fair on Sunday

ROCA, Neb. (KOLN) - Roca Berry Farm will be hosting a hiring fair this weekend at their farm as they look for seasonal employees for the fall.

On Sunday, July 16, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Roca Berry Farm will have a meet-and-greet for interested applicants to learn more about the different positions that are starting in September.

Some of the open positions include tractor drivers, caramel apple makers, concessions, game attendants and ground maintenance.

Those unable to attend the event can also fill out an application on their website.

Roca Berry Farm has been owned by the Schaefer family since 1980 and their events attract families throughout southeast Nebraska. Throughout the fall, the farm and dozens of its employees help put on the Fall Festival, Roca Scary Farm, and many more events.

Roca Berry Farm meet-and-greet (Roca Berry Farm)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.