Teen in custody after dozens of Omaha Police called to Westroads Mall area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teen was taken into custody Wednesday evening after a volatile situation unfolded in a Westroads Mall parking lot.

Dozens of Omaha Police officers rushed to the scene at about 7 p.m. after 911 operators received several 911 calls had come in at about someone in a parking lot firing a gun into the air.

Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci said in an update from the scene that officers responded very quickly, and there was never a threat inside the mall.

Bonacci said the man himself had called 911, and dispatchers determined he was suicidal.

The response generated “a very large, active police presence near Westroads Mall,” and OPD advised the public to stay away from the area.

After some negotiating with the gunman, he put the gun down, Bonacci said. At 8 p.m., OPD tweeted they had a person in custody. Bonacci said that person is a teen, and that he is 17-18 years old.

The teen is facing firearms-related charges but was first being taken to a hospital to get any help that they need, Bonacci said.

Omaha Police said there were reports that someone had been threatened but that investigators were still determining exactly how the incident unfolded.

