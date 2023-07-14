15-year-old charged with attempted murder in Grand Island shooting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 15-year-old is among three now facing charges following a shootout in a downtown Grand Island parking lot.

Isaac Ronquillo, 15, has seven counts against him, including attempted first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

According to Hall County Court records, he’s accused of firing shots Thursday night.

Ronquillo was with 18-year-old Jesus Patino as they were walking downtown, when a car driven by Sergio Munoz, 18, with the three juvenile male passengers drove by. An argument started and Patino and the Ronquillo began chasing the car.

Police said the 15 year-old male fired twice at the car and a 16-year-old male in the back seat of the vehicle fired six shots in return.

Nobody was wounded, but the gunshots struck three other vehicles.

Ronquillo was taken to the Madison Juvenile Detention Center, where he appeared before a Hall County judge Friday morning. He will remain there until he turns 16 and can the be transported and housed at the Hall County Jail. His bond is set at 10 percent of $750,000.

Two others appeared in court, Jesus Patino and Sergio Munoz.

Both are charged with felony tampering with physical evidence charges. Their bonds are set at 10 percent of $100,000.

The three will be in court on August 3 at 9:30 a.m.

There’s still at 16-year-old on the run. Police have identified him but have not made an arrest at this time.

Two other teens, 14 & 16, who were in the vehicle, were issued citations.

