Capital Humane Society offering special adoption promotion on all animals for limited time

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - From now until Sunday, the Capital Humane Society is offering a special adoption promotion for all dogs, cats, kittens, and small critters.

During the promotion, adoption fees for all animals available for adoption will be reduced 50 percent. This includes all dogs, cats, kittens, and guinea pigs, rabbits and birds at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center near South 70th Street and Nebraska Parkway. License and rabies deposits may apply for dog and cat adoptions.

The Capital Humane Society said both of their facilities are currently caring for a lot of animals and with the help of the community and adopters, they can give them new homes.

The Pieloch Pet Adoption Center hours are:

  • Tuesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

