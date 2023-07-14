Check out the shortlisted images from the 2023 Comedy Pet Photo Awards

He sticked out his tongue at me as famous Einstein's photo.
He sticked out his tongue at me as famous Einstein's photo.(Masayoshi Yamamoto / Comedy Pets)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Comedy Pet Photo Awards have published this year’s finalists for its annual competition.

Among the top finalists are a cat performing its best victory pose, a dog leaping through the air, a cat about to take a free kick, and another dog jumping headfirst into the sand.

“Once again we have been treated to some really funny entries in the competition, and such a wide range of animals this year from ferrets to tortoises to donkeys as well as hundreds of hilarious cats and dogs,” co-founder Tom Sullam said in a news release.

Caption

The 24 finalists will be judged by a panel of expert animal lovers, but you also have the chance to vote for the People’s Choice Award.

The winner will be announced Aug. 11.

The funny pet photo competition was created by two professional photographers to celebrate the positive and vital role pets have in our lives.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drought monitor as of 7/13/23
Recent rains lead to improvement in drought conditions
William Wright
Lincoln man pleads no contest for 2022 murders
Dozens of Omaha Police responded to a scene near Westroads Mall on Wednesday evening, July 12,...
Teen in custody after dozens of Omaha Police called to Westroads Mall area
The headquarters of History Nebraska (formerly called the Nebraska State Historical Society) is...
Former head of History Nebraska facing felony charge has been located, will appear in court in August
Nicholas Degarmo
Lincoln man sentenced for sexual assault of pre-teen girl

Latest News

It is alligator season, officials warn, and they urge residents to be cautious near bodies of...
79-year-old man hospitalized after alligator attack
Capital Humane Society special promotion
Capital Humane Society offering special adoption promotion on all animals for limited time
FILE- United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30,...
UPS to train nonunion employees as talks with union for 340,000 workers stalls and deadline nears
FILE - Then-Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during Southeastern...
Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program
Sergio Munoz (left) and Jesus Patino were arrested by Grand Island Police following a shooting...
15-year-old charged with attempted murder in Grand Island shooting