Events happening this weekend in and around Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in or around the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

PINEWOOD BOWL’S 73rd ANNUAL SUMMER MUSICAL “CAN ME IF YOU CAN”

5:30pm Gates open, 8pm Show starts Thurs.-Sun. See website for ticket prices

Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager, Frank Abignale, Jr., runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer - living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes. This event is at Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, located at 3201 S. Coddington Avenue. For more information call (402) 413-1565 or visit www.pinewoodbowl.org/summer-outdoor-musical.

ANGELS THEATRE COMPANY’S FIRST FLIGHT FESTIVAL FLIGHT A

7:30pm Thurs. Sat.. 2pm Sun. $20, $15 Student with ID, $35 Festival pass covers Flights A & B

Come check out the Bi Annual First Flight Festival, Lincoln’s premier new play festival. Members of the Playwriting Collective showcase their talent in AT’s annual summer theatre festival. There will be performances of short plays, comedies and dramas. This year, they are proud to produce their first short musical. This event is at the Studio Theatre in the Johnny Carson School for Theatre and Film, located at 12th and R streets. For more information visit https://angelscompany.org/.

FRIDAY NIGHTS LIVE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES FEATURING CITY LIMITS

6:30-8:30pm Fri.; Free Admission, Items for purchase

Grab your lawn chair and enjoy a night of music by City Limits, City Limits plays a wide variety of new and old country music! This event is at SouthPointe Pavilions, Center Courtyard, located at 2910 Pine Lake Road. For more information visit www.reddevelopment.com/southpointe-pavilions/events.

CAMP CREEK THRESHERS 46TH ANNUAL SHOW

6am-5pm Sat. 6am-4pm Sun.; $10 per person per day, Free for children under 12, with a paid adult ticket, Items for purchase

Threshing is their name. There are very few places you can see this in action! Don’t miss this annual event. It will feature many live demonstrations. Bring thewwhole family. Visit their website for a full listing of events. This event is at Camp Creek Threshers, located at 17200 Bluff Road in Waverly, NE. For more information call (402) 786-3003 or visit www.ccthreshers.org.

TADASTOCK 4

6pm Gates open, 7pm Showtime Sat.; $15, items for purchase

The summer concert tradition continues as TADA Productions, Inc. and The Mill invite you to get ready for an outdoor musical celebration! TADAstock 4 is an evening for you to enjoy a fantastic new line-up of music performed by an array of talented singers from the TADA Theatre. This event is at The Mill at Telegraph, located at 330 S. 21 Street. For more information call (402) 438-8232 or visit www.tadaproductions.info.

