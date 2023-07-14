Gobel signs with Nebraska Soccer

The Nebraska soccer team added a talented in-state player to a roster that includes six newcomers, when Head Coach John Walker announced the addition of Lincoln native Alexa Gobel for the 2023 season.

“Nebraska is a competitive school academically and athletically,” Gobel said. “After meeting with the coaches and players, I knew it would be a great fit for me. Growing up around the Big Ten and now being able to play in it is a dream come true. I can’t wait to be a Husker.”

Gobel, a recent Lincoln Southwest graduate, was a mainstay in the goal for the Silver Hawks. She tallied 10 shutouts and 61 saves during her senior season and was also a two-time Super State Second-Team honoree and a 2023 member of the Girls Class A All-State team. Additionally, she is a three-time All-Conference and two-time All-City selection. Gobel helped lead LSW to a runner-up finish in 2023, a third-place showing in 2022 and a fifth-place finish in 2021. Gobel also played volleyball and basketball in high school and chose Nebraska over playing volleyball at the University of Albany.

Academically, Gobel is a National Honor Society member, three-time both Academic All-Conference and Scholar-Athlete and has been named to the Honor Roll with High Distinction four times.

On the club side, Gobel played for Kenan Sahuric at 402 DA and helped her team to six-straight State Cup Championships.

Courtesy: Nebraska Athletics

