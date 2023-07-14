Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department issues air quality advisory for wildfire smoke

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department issued a health advisory on Friday due to smoke from wildfires in central and western Canada.

Heavy smoke from large wildfires in Canada will be carried south into north central and eastern Nebraska over the next few days. This is likely to result in periods of poor air quality during the weekend and continue into Monday. During that time, it is possible that levels of smoke may be unhealthy for everyone. Smoke levels may fluctuate due to weather patterns and smoke production by the fires.

“Smoke from wildfires can cause asthma attacks, worsen chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and cause angina (chest pain) in some people with heart disease,” said Gary Bergstrom, Air Quality Program Supervisor with LLCHD.  “Those most at risk are youth, older adults and sensitive individuals with respiratory or heart conditions.”

People at risk should avoid extensive physical activity outdoors or remain indoors with windows and doors closed. People heading outdoors should reduce strenuous physical activity, take plenty of breaks and watch for symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, or chest pain. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and have quick relief medicine readily available.

Those who experience health effects should contact a medical care provider. Bergstrom said that even a few hours of exposure to high levels of particle pollution may affect those with underlying health conditions.

Residents are encouraged to check the Air Quality Index (AQI) for the next several days before heading outdoors to stay informed of ongoing air quality conditions. AQI levels in the orange category can cause health problems for sensitive populations, while AQI levels in the red category can cause health problems for everyone.

The LLCHD monitors air quality 24 hours a day. The AQI is available at airnow.gov and is updated hourly. The Environmental Protection Agency also provides the AirNow and SmokeSense smart phone apps to help people stay informed of the AQI in their area.

For more information on LLCHD, visit lincoln.ne.gov/health.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drought monitor as of 7/13/23
Recent rains lead to improvement in drought conditions
Red Sedan on fire in Hy-Vee parking lot on O Street
LFR responds to car fire in east Lincoln grocery store parking lot
William Wright
Lincoln man pleads no contest for 2022 murders
Nebraska Pro Volleyball
Omaha welcomes new pro volleyball team with open arms
The headquarters of History Nebraska (formerly called the Nebraska State Historical Society) is...
Former head of History Nebraska facing felony charge has been located, will appear in court in August

Latest News

Nikki Peterson
Nebraska corrections worker accused of sexually abusing inmate
Kicks for Kids 2023 Fundraiser
A former prison worker will spend about half a year in jail on the other side of the bars.
Former Nebraska prison worker sentenced for unlawful acts in the Department of Corrections
Toxic blue-green algae
Health alert issued for Swanson Reservoir