Health Department reports rise in Syphilis cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported that syphilis cases are on the rise. This concerning trend is also occurring statewide and nationwide, according to health officials.

In Lancaster County, the case rate increased from approximately three cases per 100,000 people in 2017 to 13 cases per 100,000 people in 2022, which reflects a 333% increase. The majority of cases were among those age 20 to 39 years old. In Nebraska, there’s been a 373% overall increase in syphilis cases since 2017, according to a health alert the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services sent to health care providers earlier Friday.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection. Early symptoms can include skin lesions but many people who have the disease don’t know it. Syphilis can lead to serious health problems without treatment. A pregnant person with syphilis can also pass the infection to their baby, which is called congenital syphilis. CS can cause serious health problems for babies.

“Syphilis is preventable by using a condom and treatable with the appropriate medication from a health care provider,” said Tim Timmons, Communicable Disease Program Supervisor with LLCHD. “Not all people with syphilis will have symptoms so testing plays a critical role along with receiving treatment if you are diagnosed with the disease.”

The health department’s sexual health clinic offers exams and STI testing that’s convenient and confidential. Walk-ins are welcome or call 402-441-8065 for an appointment. For clinic hours and more information about STI services, click here. Testing and treatment are also available at numerous locations throughout the community.

More information about syphilis is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

