Historic Ford Tri-Motor aircraft landing in Omaha in August

The historic Ford Tri-Motor aircraft will arrive in Omaha on Aug. 10.
By Nick Stavas
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The world-famous Ford Tri-Motor airplane is coming to Omaha.

The Tri-Motor was built in the 1920s and was one of the first successful airliners, operating at around 100 mph and carrying 12 passengers.

The historic aircraft will be presented to the viewing public and available for rides at Millard Municipal Airport from Aug. 10-13.

Rides will cost $85 for members of the Experimental Aircraft Association, $95 for non-member adults and $65 for children 17 or younger. Rides will be conducted Aug. 10 from 2-5 p.m. and Aug. 11-13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit flytheford.org or call 1-877-952-5395.

