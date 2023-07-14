LFR responds to car fire in east Lincoln grocery store parking lot

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a car on fire in east Lincoln Friday morning.

LFR crews responded to a red Sedan on fire in the Hy-Vee Grocery Store parking lot near North 50th and O Streets just after 11:20 a.m.

Two firetrucks on the scene were seen extinguishing the fire by spraying water under the hood of the Sedan.

According to Fire Captain Jesse Theiler, no injuries were reported and no other vehicles were damaged.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Red Sedan on fire in Hy-Vee parking lot on O Street
