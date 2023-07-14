Lincoln man arrested after deputies find numerous knives and drugs in hotel room near I-80

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested Thursday morning after authorities say they found dozens of knives and drugs in his hotel room during a search warrant.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshall Task Force was searching for 36-year-old Robert Ramey who was wanted on three narcotic felony warrants and a unlawful weapon warrant, and located his vehicle at a hotel near Interstate 80.

Houchin said when the Task Force went to his hotel room, a woman opened the door and found Ramey was on the bed. He was arrested without incident. The woman was not arrested.

In a search, law enforcement found 102 grams marijuana; 28 grams mushrooms; 198 of edible THC and wax; 8 prescription pills with no prescriptions; 116 grams of suspected meth; and .6 grams of cocaine, according to Houchin.

Houchin said they also found 13 knives with blades over 3.5 inches; 34 other knives with blades under 3.5 inches; a hatchet; throwing stars; an M-80 firework; a samurai sword; and more than $5,000 that authorities believe is drug money.

Ramey was lodged for possession with intent to deliver, prohibit person in possession of weapons and money violating drug statutes.

