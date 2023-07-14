Lincoln man arrested after deputies find numerous knives and drugs in hotel room near I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested Thursday morning after authorities say they found dozens of knives and drugs in his hotel room during a search warrant.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshall Task Force was searching for 36-year-old Robert Ramey who was wanted on three narcotic felony warrants and a unlawful weapon warrant, and located his vehicle at a hotel near Interstate 80.

Houchin said when the Task Force went to his hotel room, a woman opened the door and found Ramey was on the bed. He was arrested without incident. The woman was not arrested.

In a search, law enforcement found 102 grams marijuana; 28 grams mushrooms; 198 of edible THC and wax; 8 prescription pills with no prescriptions; 116 grams of suspected meth; and .6 grams of cocaine, according to Houchin.

Houchin said they also found 13 knives with blades over 3.5 inches; 34 other knives with blades under 3.5 inches; a hatchet; throwing stars; an M-80 firework; a samurai sword; and more than $5,000 that authorities believe is drug money.

Ramey was lodged for possession with intent to deliver, prohibit person in possession of weapons and money violating drug statutes.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.