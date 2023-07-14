Lincoln man plays 40 years and counting of slow-pitch softball

Mahoney Park baseball field
Mahoney Park baseball field(Isabella Benson)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A game that began as an excuse to get together with some friends, turned into a 40-year-long love for softball for one Lincoln man.

Darryl Hunter hadn’t picked up a bat since he played for his youth baseball team, the Little Chiefs. However, an opportunity arose for him to be on a slow-pitch softball league when he was about 30 years old and he hasn’t looked back since.

Now, him and his several teams throughout the years have walked off the field with 15 state championships, 20 city championships and he’s even been to some national championship games.

“I found a niche and I absolutely love it,” Hunter said.

Behind all of those days on the field, though, he still plays for the same reason he started 40 years ago.

“It comes down to being able to hangout with some friends and have a good time, share a goal and get a little fresh air,” Hunter said.

This game isn’t just a yearly tradition for Hunter. Lincoln Parks and Recreation has been offering slow pitch softball, and other sports, since the 1950s. This year, they had over 190 teams sign up.

“It’s just a great opportunity for people to be able to get together with their peers, their friends. We even have a lot of teams that are made up of co-workers so business sponsor their teams to play,” Monica Manning, team sports supervisor for Parks and Recreation said.

Hunter can attest to that.

“I’ve got some life-long friends that developed through this and met literally hundreds of people that I would not have met otherwise,” he said.

Hunter said he wants to continue the game as long as he can. He encourages other people to try it out, too.

Lincoln Parks and Recreation offers other sports as well like volleyball, basketball and kickball.

