NSP holds surprise truck inspections for two days in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the past two days, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol’s Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections around Lancaster County, placing multiple vehicles out of service due to safety violations.

The details of the two-day operation were released by NSP following it’s completion on Thursday.

The agency reported that on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 26 vehicle inspections.

“Troopers discovered 47 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law,” according to a press release.

NSP says six vehicles and six drivers were placed out of service.

“Vehicles are placed out of service for a variety of reasons relating to bad brakes or tires, or other problems that pose immediate safety risks,” NSP said.

On Thursday, NSP reported that MAPS conducted 32 vehicle inspections.

“Troopers discovered 113 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law,” they reported.

The department says troopers placed 26 vehicles and two drivers out of service.

“The surprise inspections focus on commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass-through weigh stations as part of their regular routes,” NSP said.

An NSP Trooper inspects a vehicle during two days of surprise inspections in Lancaster County (Nebraska State Patrol)

