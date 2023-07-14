Omaha Police investigating a series of Craigslist scams

(Live 5)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two separate Craigslist scams that occurred in the last week.

One resulted in a bank robbery and the other resulted in an attempted bank robbery.

The two incidents involved individuals answering Craigslist ads in the employment and jobs section. The ads requested help with a sick family member.

According to police, when the individuals responded to the ad, the suspect would respond with the following: “Help needed for a sick family member to include light housework, grocery store runs, and helping with finances.”

Omaha Police advises the public that if a person who is hiring you instructs you to go to the bank to withdraw money from his or her account, it’s likely a scam.

As always, people are encouraged to refrain from giving personal information over a phone or text message and to never agree to withdraw money on someone else’s behalf.

Other tips to avoid scams from the Omaha Police include being familiar with websites on which you’re dealing, dealing only with other local individuals, examining the product before finalizing a sale, never accepting or sending a cashier’s check, using cash safely, and never sharing personal information.

