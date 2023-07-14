Perry returns for 6th season with Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska pitcher Kyle Perry has done it all on the Huskers’ pitching staff. He’s served as the team ace, midweek starter, middle-inning reliever, and closer. Perry has taken on each role with enthusiasm and passion for his home-state program. The Omaha native says he isn’t done wearing the scarlet and cream yet.

What a journey it’s been!



Thank you ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/IeBgT7eE0g — Kyle Perry (@kyl3perry) July 1, 2023

Perry plans to return in 2024, which will be his sixth season of college baseball. The veteran lefty has appeared in 43 games, making 18 starts.

“You look at it like ‘Six years, wow, he’s played a lot of baseball.’ He hasn’t played much baseball,” Nebraska head coach Will Bolt said. “I think that’s what keeps that itch ready to be scratched for him.”

Bolt notes that Perry has battled through a pair of arm injuries, which shortened his 2021 and 2022 seasons. Perry was also on the team in 2020, when college baseball was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking forward, Bolt wants Perry to share his leadership and wisdom with a young Nebraska roster during his final season.

“What we need more than anything from Kyle Perry is to be a great example for Husker baseball,” Bolt said. “He’s always been a great teammate.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.