Perry returns for 6th season with Huskers

Husker pitchers Kyle Perry and Max Schreiber each recorded seven strikeouts to help Nebraska...
Husker pitchers Kyle Perry and Max Schreiber each recorded seven strikeouts to help Nebraska (3-7) to a 5-3 win over Columbia in its 2020 home opener at Hawks Field on Friday afternoon.(KOLNKGIN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska pitcher Kyle Perry has done it all on the Huskers’ pitching staff. He’s served as the team ace, midweek starter, middle-inning reliever, and closer. Perry has taken on each role with enthusiasm and passion for his home-state program. The Omaha native says he isn’t done wearing the scarlet and cream yet.

Perry plans to return in 2024, which will be his sixth season of college baseball. The veteran lefty has appeared in 43 games, making 18 starts.

“You look at it like ‘Six years, wow, he’s played a lot of baseball.’ He hasn’t played much baseball,” Nebraska head coach Will Bolt said. “I think that’s what keeps that itch ready to be scratched for him.”

Bolt notes that Perry has battled through a pair of arm injuries, which shortened his 2021 and 2022 seasons. Perry was also on the team in 2020, when college baseball was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking forward, Bolt wants Perry to share his leadership and wisdom with a young Nebraska roster during his final season.

“What we need more than anything from Kyle Perry is to be a great example for Husker baseball,” Bolt said. “He’s always been a great teammate.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police block off 33rd Street between M and L Streets after a large tree branch came...
Severe weather storms through Lincoln during the morning rush hour
Suspect in the robbery at Heartland Bank in Geneva on Tuesday along with a vehicle used to flee.
Authorities release photos of suspect in Geneva bank robbery
Nearly $10K stolen from Best Buy in Grand Island; four men arrested in Omaha
Kak Thoan
RTC inmate serving sentence for manslaughter dies in custody
Lincoln Airport and Red Way
Red Way announces BOGO sale for a limited time

Latest News

Alexa Gobel was an All-State goalkeeper at Lincoln Southwest.
Gobel signs with Nebraska Soccer
Nebraska Pro Volleyball
Omaha welcomes new pro volleyball team with open arms
- Saltdogs v.s. RedHawks
Jace Kaminska delivers a pitch during Nebraska's 12-1 win over Illinois State.
Bolt seeks improved pitching depth