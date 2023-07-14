Teens arrested following downtown Grand Island shooting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two groups, one on foot and the other in a car, exchanged gun-fire Thursday night near a downtown Grand Island parking lot.

Grand Island Police said Jesus Patino, 18, and a 15-year-old male were walking downtown, when a car driven by Sergio Munoz, 18, with the three juvenile male passengers drove by. An argument started and Patino and the 15-year-old male began chasing the car. Police said the 15 year-old male fired twice at the car and a 16-year-old male in the back seat of the vehicle fired six shots in return.

Nobody was wounded, but the gunshots struck three other vehicles.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 300 block of West Third Street.

Police said the 15 and 16-year-old juveniles were found to have possessed a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Patino and the 15-year-old were located and admitted to taking the firearm to a nearby friend’s house, which was an attempt to prevent the firearm from being located. The firearm was eventually located after a consent search of the house.

Patino was placed under arrest and booked into the Hall County Jail and the 15-year-old was taken into custody and a juvenile probation intake was conducted. He was transported and secured at Madison Juvenile Detention Center.

Munoz, the 14-year-old and one of the 16-year-old juveniles were later located. Munoz admitted to driving the vehicle during the shooting and The 14 and 16-year-olds admitted to being in the vehicle during the shooting.

The 16-year-olds were identified, but the one who shot from the vehicle was not located. An arrest warrant was requested.

Munoz was placed under arrest and booked into the Hall County Jail.

The 14-year-old and 16-year-old juveniles were issued citations for their offenses.

