Weekend Forecast: Mainly quiet Saturday, precip returns Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seasonal temperatures will return and be accompanied by muggy conditions this weekend. Saturday will be mainly dry but rain & storm chances return Sunday...some of which may be strong to severe!

Saturday will be a warmer and quieter day compared to Friday. High temperatures will be back up into the mid to upper 80s with a few places hitting the 90s. With the warmer temperatures will come another day of muggy conditions. We will have a cool northwesterly breeze between 10 to 15 mph. Skies will be mainly to partly sunny across the state. A few isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon to evening in southwestern sections of the state. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday night and into Sunday morning will be seasonally cool for many.... falling to the upper 50s to mid 60s. Cloud cover will increase into the eastern half of the state and some widely scattered showers and storms are possible too.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Isolated showers and storms early Sunday morning the eastern half of the state. (KOLN)

Sunday will be the more “active” weather day of the weekend and will bring an isolated severe storm threat for the southern half of the state in the afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats. Rain & storms will fire up along a cold front moving through the area and push southeast through the eastern half of the state throughout the day. The threat for severe weather will primarily in the late afternoon to the evening. High temperatures will be similar to Saturday and will be paired with even muggier conditions. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated to widely scattered rain & storms possible in the eastern half of the state in the afternoon through the evening. (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms in the southern half of the state. (KOLN)

The small chance for rain & storms will persist for the next work week. Temperatures will be in the 80s and lower 90s for next week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

