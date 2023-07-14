Your Chipotle guacamole may soon be prepared by a robot

(CNN) - Chipotle is testing a robot to help make guacamole.

The machine is called the Autocado, and it can work with up to 25 pounds of avocados.

It slices the fruit open, takes off the skin, removes the core and places the avocado in a bowl.

That’s when a human takes over, adding the other ingredients and completing the process to make guacamole.

According to Chipotle, the Autocado could cut guacamole preparation times in half.

Restaurant representatives say the machine will help their staff a lot, as their restaurants use 100 million pounds of avocados each year.

Chipotle is also testing another robot named Chippy to help teams make tortilla chips.

