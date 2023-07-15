Former head of Norfolk nonprofit arrested

The head of a Nebraska nonprofit accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars meant for that organization, has finally been tracked down.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The head of a Nebraska nonprofit accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars meant for that organization, has finally been tracked down. He was taken into custody near the Mexican border after agreeing to turn himself in.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Jeffrey Stewart, the former GM of North Fork Area Transit in Norfolk was arrested in Brownsville Texas on Friday. Court documents allege he used money from the public transit service and spent it on things like flights and casino outings to the tune of more than $740,000.

The accused embezzlement forced the non-profit to close its doors in January before a few generous donations helped it stay open.

An arrest warrant was issued back in December last year, and investigators have been looking for him ever since.

It turns out he was in Mexico. Deputies said they were eventually able to get in touch with Stewart over the phone, where he agreed to voluntarily come back into the U.S.

After a hearing in Texas, he’ll be extradited back to Nebraska.

