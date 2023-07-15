Huskers add transfer Peyton Cody

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Husker softball team added another talented player to its 2024 roster on Saturday in St. John’s transfer Peyton Cody. Cody joins the Huskers as a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining.

Cody played five seasons at St. John’s but is eligible for a sixth season due to a medical redshirt in 2022 and an NCAA eligibility waiver for the 2020 Covid season.

“Peyton is a perfect fit for the Red Team,” Nebraska Head Coach Rhonda Revelle said. “She is a great competitor with a big bat. Peyton is a catcher by trade but has the versatility to play multiple positions. She has a love and passion for the game, and we are anxious to have her join our team.”

Cody played in 149 games with 139 starts at St. John’s. She posted a .316 career batting average with the Red Storm, collecting 134 hits, 29 doubles, 20 home runs and 100 RBIs. A native of Mission Viejo, California, Cody posted a .540 slugging percentage at St. John’s as nearly 40 percent of her career hits went for extra bases.

As a freshman in 2019, Cody was the Big East co-Freshman of the Year, a top-25 finalist for National Freshman of the Year and a first-team all-conference selection. She hit .375 as a freshman with 12 doubles, six home runs and 45 RBIs, leading the Red Storm in doubles and RBIs. Her 49 RBIs ranked fifth in school history and were just four shy of the school record.

She started 20 of St. John’s 22 games in the Covid-shortened 2020 season, batting .246. In 2021, Cody hit .309 and led St. John’s in RBIs (21) and tied for the team lead in home runs (5). Her 2022 season was cut short due to a season-ending knee injury after she had played in only seven games.

Cody came back from the injury to post a strong final season with the Red Storm in 2023. She hit .316 over 40 starts, producing nine doubles, eight homers and 27 RBIs.

Prior to St. John’s, Cody was the Mission Viejo High School Offensive Player of the Year as a senior. As a sophomore, Cody had the game-winning RBI in the Diablos’ win over Moreno Valley View in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 championship game.

In the classroom, Cody was a three-time Big East All-Academic Team selection at St. John’s. She graduated with a degree in business from St. John’s in May of 2022 and earned her master’s degree in business management in May of 2023.

