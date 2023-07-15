Kearney Police investigate overnight vehicle theft and ATM theft

Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Police are investigating an overnight vehicle theft and ATM theft.

According to KPD, a tan GMC Sierra 1500 was stolen from Grandview Apartments near North Avenue and East 45th Street at an unknown time either Friday night or Saturday morning.

At 8 a.m. Saturday morning, the ATM at Heritage Bank, 60th Street and Fourth Avenue was reported damaged, pulled from the concrete base with a vehicle and the cash box removed.

The GMC Sierra was later recovered at Sterling Apartments near 56th Street and 11th Avenue at 8:30 a.m. Investigators believe the recovered stolen truck was used during the ATM theft.

These incidents are still under investigation. KPD encourages anyone with information or video to contact them at (308) 237-2104, or to call Buffalo County Crimestoppers (308) 237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App.

