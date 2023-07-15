Mother dies day after 3-year-old son killed in apartment fire, officials say

Fire officials in Arizona say a mother and her child have died after their apartment went up in flames earlier this week. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a mother and her young child have died after their apartment caught fire this week.

KPHO reports that the fire happened at the Cypress Apartments, about 30 minutes away from downtown Phoenix, on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said 37-year-old Ashley Sutter and her 3-year-old son, Maximus, were inside the apartment when the fire started.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a ground-floor unit and immediately upgraded the call for additional crews to respond.

Officials said it was a fast-moving fire that spread quickly to the second and third floors of the building.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters found Maximus dead inside the apartment.

Sutter was found in critical condition, suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. She was rushed to the hospital but died on Thursday.

A man who tried to get into the burning apartment before firefighters arrived was also hurt, along with two firefighters who suffered minor burns.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Sedan on fire in Hy-Vee parking lot on O Street
LFR responds to car fire in east Lincoln grocery store parking lot
Drought monitor as of 7/13/23
Recent rains lead to improvement in drought conditions
William Wright
Lincoln man pleads no contest for 2022 murders
Nebraska Pro Volleyball
Omaha welcomes new pro volleyball team with open arms
Nicholas Degarmo
Lincoln man sentenced for sexual assault of pre-teen girl

Latest News

Three police officers were reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota, on Friday.
3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota
A small plane took flight from Interstate 10 in Suwannee County on Friday after the pilot made...
Video shows plane taking off from highway after pilot forced to make emergency landing
Justine Bateman, center, and Oneika Barrett, left, celebrate outside Netflix during a Writers...
Movie stars join picket lines in fight over the future of Hollywood
South 68th Street south of Lincoln is notorious for car crashes. It’s also the main road...
Road in Hickman gains federal funding to increase safety