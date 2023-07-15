Nebraskans celebrate 46th annual Threshing Show

WAVERLY, Neb. (KOLN) - Whether you want to watch some butter being churned or corn being shelled, you can step back in time at an event about 20 minutes from Lincoln and get a look at Nebraska’s roots.

At the 46th annual Threshing Show in Waverly, people are able to see all types of antiques and shows.

The Camp Creek Threshing Show began in Waverly in the late 70′s. It all started with a few families getting together to thresh their wheat, which is separating the grain from the chaff using a machine called a thresher.

Forty-six years down the road, it grew into a large event, with thousands of people enjoying the preserved history. Every year, people show off their tractors and other antiques, as well as watching demonstrations of hay pressing, butter churning, crafts and more.

Staff said anything that was found on a farm in the 1900′s can be found at the show. They said it’s important to highlight this time in history.

“The importance of this show is to show how their ancestors lived in Nebraska and kind of demonstrate how things were made before modern technology,” said Nicole Cruse, a staff member at the event.

Staff said they try to add new additions to the event every year. This year, one of their new staples is an old corn crib that was from a Nebraska homestead.

Organizers said they plan on having this for years to come. The event is also happening on Sunday, with the doors opening at 6 a.m.

