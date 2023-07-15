Nebraskans celebrate 46th annual Threshing Show

Whether you want to watch some butter being churned or corn being shelled, you can step back in...
Whether you want to watch some butter being churned or corn being shelled, you can step back in time at an event about 20 minutes from Lincoln and get a look at Nebraska’s roots.(Isabella Benson)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Neb. (KOLN) - Whether you want to watch some butter being churned or corn being shelled, you can step back in time at an event about 20 minutes from Lincoln and get a look at Nebraska’s roots.

At the 46th annual Threshing Show in Waverly, people are able to see all types of antiques and shows.

The Camp Creek Threshing Show began in Waverly in the late 70′s. It all started with a few families getting together to thresh their wheat, which is separating the grain from the chaff using a machine called a thresher.

Forty-six years down the road, it grew into a large event, with thousands of people enjoying the preserved history. Every year, people show off their tractors and other antiques, as well as watching demonstrations of hay pressing, butter churning, crafts and more.

Staff said anything that was found on a farm in the 1900′s can be found at the show. They said it’s important to highlight this time in history.

“The importance of this show is to show how their ancestors lived in Nebraska and kind of demonstrate how things were made before modern technology,” said Nicole Cruse, a staff member at the event.

Staff said they try to add new additions to the event every year. This year, one of their new staples is an old corn crib that was from a Nebraska homestead.

Organizers said they plan on having this for years to come. The event is also happening on Sunday, with the doors opening at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Sedan on fire in Hy-Vee parking lot on O Street
LFR responds to car fire in east Lincoln grocery store parking lot
Seward, NEB. -- 5/24/2023 -- A Seward County Deputy in a discreetly marked k-9 unit pulls over...
Motorists allege seized money went missing; Seward County sheriff refuses to reveal footage of stops in question
A former prison worker will spend about half a year in jail on the other side of the bars.
Former Nebraska prison worker sentenced for unlawful acts in the Department of Corrections
NSP holds surprise truck inspections for two days in Lancaster County
Health Department reports rise in Syphilis cases

Latest News

Rain & storms possible in the morning and then again in the evening.
Sunday Forecast: Two rounds of rain & storm chances
Kearney Police investigate overnight vehicle theft and ATM theft
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Two people hospitalized after crash in central Lincoln
State Sen. Mike McDonnell
Nebraska Democrats to consider ‘inflection point’ censure of State Sen. Mike McDonnell