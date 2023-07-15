Omaha Police investigating overnight convenience store robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a convenience store was robbed overnight Saturday.

Officers were called to the NP Mart near 60th and Ames around 3:25 a.m. An employee told police an unknown black male opened the drive-thru window, pointed a firearm at him and demanded money.

The male was described as wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white shoes and a gray face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or submit a tip online.

